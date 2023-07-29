বাংলা
Saturday, July 29, 2023
National

PM sends food, fruits to Amanullah Aman at NICVD

by Mir Shakil
At the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her Assistant Private Secretary-2 Gazi Hafizur Rahman (Liku) today visited BNP leader Amanullah Aman, who is undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) here.

Gazi Hafizur Rahman handed over a lunch packet sent by the Prime Minister along with a bouquet of various seasonal fruits and juices to the BNP leader, according to a press release from Press Wing of Prime Minister’s Office.

Gazi Hafizur Rahman told Amanullah Aman that “The Prime Minister has sent these food, fruits and juices, and want to know about your health.”

“She wished your early recovery,” Gazi Hafizur Rahman said.

He also told Aman that “if he (Amanullah Aman) wants to go to any other hospital in the country for treatment, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will also make arrangements for it.”

BNP leader Amanullah accepted these gifts from the Prime Minister and thanked the Prime Minister for her humanity and political gesture.

