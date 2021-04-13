PM to address nation this evening on Bangla New Year
13 April 2021, 3:46:27
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation this evening on the occasion of Bangla New Year 1428, to be celebrated tomorrow.
“The Prime Minister will deliver her speech at 7.15pm today,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.
Her speech will be broadcast by Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar as well as private TV channels and radio stations.
Comments: