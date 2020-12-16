PM to address nation this evening on Victory Day
15 December 2020, 3:47:03
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation this evening on the occasion of the 50th Victory Day.
The prime minister will deliver her speech at 7:30pm today, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO)’s press wing sources said.
Her speech will be broadcast by Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar as well as private TV channels and radio stations.
