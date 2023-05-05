PM to attend King Charles III’s reception this afternoon

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend King Charles III’s reception for heads of state and government or overseas representatives in advance of the coronation of the King and Queen Consort. The event will begin at the Buckingham Palace at 5:15 in the afternoon.

The Prime Minister arrived in London at 11:49 pm on May 4 to attend the coronation of King Charles III, to be held on May 6, on the third leg of her visit after attending a programme of the World Bank marking its 50-year partnership with Bangladesh in Washington DC, the USA and a bilateral visit to Japan.

Prior to the reception, the Prime Minister, this afternoon, will also attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting – a biennial summit of governmental leaders from all Commonwealth nations.

The summit will be held at Marlborough House, the Commonwealth Secretariat, London and the Bangladesh Premier is scheduled to attend the event.

Interaction with King Charles III, Head of Commonwealth, by the Commonwealth Heads of the Governments is scheduled to be from 14pm to 14.45pm.

Closed discussion of the Commonwealth leaders will be held at the Main Conference Room, to be chaired by Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, Commonwealth Chair in Office, from 3pm to 4.30pm.

A Commonwealth joint family will also be captured at the event.

Charles III, 74, became King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on September 8, 2022, after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

As per royal tradition, a British monarch’s coronation takes place some months later, after national mourning and intense preparations.

King Charles III’s coronation ceremony will be held at London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The event is expected to be attended by heads of state from around the world, including Ireland, France, Spain, Belgium, Japan, Hungary and Australia.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had met King Charles III last year in London and offered her condolences over the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II.