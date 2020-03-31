PM to hold videoconference on coronavirus situation tomorrow

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a videoconference with the officials of 64 districts tomorrow to coordinate the ongoing programmes to contain coronavirus.

“The videoconference will start at 10am at the prime minister’s official Ganabhaban residence, and the officials of the 64 districts will be connected to it,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

According to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus-affected persons in the country has stood at 49 as one new patient was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

“One more COVID-19 case was detected in the last 24 hours …. meaning that the total number of positive cases increased to 49,” IEDCR director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora told a virtual media briefing at her Mohakhali office

