PM to inaugurate final phase of Sheikh Kamal Youth Games today

After the successful conclusion of inter-upazila and inter-district phase, curtain of final phase of Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games 2023 is being formally rise today.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the final phase of the Games as the chief guest with state-owned Bangladesh Television to telecast the inaugural ceremony live that begins at 7 pm at the Bangladesh Army Stadium.

The volleyball and chess events of the Games have already began from saturday, one day before the formal inauguration ceremony.

The Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) organized the Youth Games for the first time in 2018. The main motto of the Games was to select future players for national teams in various disciplines and to groom the talents of young athletes. At the same time, the BOA also has taken initiative to ensure the regular presence of young athletes in the sports arena.

The BOA has been organizing Bangladesh Games and Youth Games every four years since 2018. In the first edition Youth Games, fifty thousand athletes, coaches, technical officials and sports organizers participated in twenty one disciplines. However the number of disciplines including individual and team has been increased to twenty four in the second edition.

Nearly four thousand athletes will compete for 193 gold, 193 silver and 287 bronze medals in 193 events of twenty four disciplines in the final phase.

The second edition of the Youth Games has been named after Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Earlier, the inter-upazila first phase of the games was held from January 2-10 last, the inter-district second phase was held from January 16-22 January last. Eight divisions are participating in the final phase in Dhaka.

Organised by BOA, Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games is being held in three phases under the overall direction of Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games’ chief patron Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier, a strong organizing committee was formed making Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the chief patron to make the Games a success. Headed by chief patron Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, MP, as chairman, State Minister for Youth, Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, and BOA’s president and army chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed made co-chairmen of the Games. There is also a steering committee and thirteen sub-committees for organizing the Games.

On occasion of final phase, a torch rally was brought out from Tungipara, Gopalganj on Thursday last. BOA’s President and Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed officially lit the torch of the Games. As a part of final phase ceremony of the Games, the lit torch officially traveled by road and reached BOA Bhaban after passing through different districts. BOA’s secretary general Syed Shahed Reza received the torch at BOA Bhaban.

Then the torch was taken to Abahani Club and finally the torch was brought at army cantonment store room. The torch is being taken at inaugural venue today. Country’s fastest sprinter Imranur Rahman and 13th SA Games 2019 gold winner karateka Marzan Akter will light the torch in the opening ceremony.

The fastest woman of the country Shirin Akter will take oath on behalf of the athletes while national awardee former FIFA elite referee Tayed Hasan Shamsuzzaman will take oath for judges.

Bangladesh Associations of Bank, Saif Powertec and Walton are the sponsors of the meet.

In view of the global economic downturn, the BOA is keen on austerity in organizing the Games. As a result, the organizers said that the opening ceremony would be organized keeping in mind the local culture and tradition, avoiding the pomp and show.

The gates of the stadium will be opened one hour and thirty minutes before the start of the main event. The chief guest will arrive at the stadium at 7 pm. The army band will perform the national anthem in start of the event which will be followed by the presentation of audio visual content of various events of the Games. Players will take oath after entering the field. After the speeches of the guests, the chief guest Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally announce the inauguration of the Games.

Two athletes, carrying the torch, will enter the ground while audio visual display will be displayed following lighting the torch. As the players leave the ground, the theme song will be played. After the display of ASPTS and Indian Homes, the event will begin with a three-minute fireworks display.

Twenty four disciplines will be held in the week-long Games at various venues in the city under the supervision of their respective federations.

The curtain of the Games will drop on March 4 with Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed expected to be present at the closing ceremony as the chief guest at Bangladesh Army Stadium.

Schedule of Games:

February 27 to March 3, Basketball at the Army Control Board Basketball Court, February 26 to March 3 at Outer Stadium (Paltan ground) and Football on the Artificial Turf Field of BFF, February 26 to March 2 Handball at Shaheed (Captain) M. Handball at Mansur Ali National Handball Stadiu26 to March 2 Hockey at Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, February 26 to March 3 Kabaddi at Kabaddi Stadium, March 1-3 Rugby at Paltan ground, February 25 to March 1 Volleyball at Shaheed Noor Hussain National Volleyball Stadium, March 1-3 Archery at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium, Tongi, March 1-3 Athletics at Bangladesh Army Stadium, February 26-28 Badminton at Shaheed Tajuddin Indoor Stadium, February 27 to March 2 Boxing at Muhammad Ali Boxing Stadium, February 25-28 chess at National Sports Council (NSC) Sports Hall, March 1-3 gymnastics at NSC, February 26-28 Judo at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium, March 1-2 Karate at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium, March 1-3 Shooting at Bangladesh Shooting Sports Federation, March 2-4 Swimming at Syed Nazrul Islam National Swimming Complex, February 28 to March 2 Squash at Army Squash Complex, February 27-28 Cycling at Bangladesh Army Stadium, March 1-3 Table Tennis at Shaheed Tajuddin Indoor Stadium , February 26-28 Taekwondo at Jatiya Krira Parishad Gymnasium, February 27 to March 1 Weightlifting at Army Sports Control Board’s Wushu Shed at Army Stadium , March 1-3 Wrestling at Sheikh Russel Roller Skating Complex and March 2-4 Wushu Competition at Shaheed Noor Hossain National Volleyball Stadium.