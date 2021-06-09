PM to open 50 model mosques tomorrow
Oinciding with the ‘Mujib Year’, 50 model mosques out of total 560 are set to be opened simultaneously across the country tomorrow, aiming at preaching the true message of Islam to eliminate religious misconceptions.
“Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally inaugurate the mosques at 10.30am through videoconferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital,” Deputy Project Director (DPD) Shafique Talukder said at a briefing on the premises of Savar Upazila Model Mosque today.
