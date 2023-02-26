PM unveils book on Bangabandhu

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today unveiled the cover of a book titled “Bangabandhu Bhalobashar Opor Nam”. The book was written by former Chhatra League and Awami League leader late Duranta Biplob.

Prime Minister’s Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas said late Duranta Biplob’s mother Rokeya Akter Khatun, his brother Durjoy Biplob and sister Shashwati Biplob were present on the occasion at the premier’s official residence Ganabhaban here.

Former member of Awami League’s central Agriculture and Cooperatives affairs sub-committee late Duranta Biplob has written the book on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.