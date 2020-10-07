PM unveils Braille version of Bangabandhu’s “Oshomapto Atmojiboni”

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today unveiled the Braille version of the autobiography of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman –“Oshomapto Atmojiboni” (The Unfinished Memoirs).

She unveiled the cover of the book at a function from her official Ganabhaban residence here this morning through a video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister thanked all particularly the Ministry of Social Welfare for publishing the book in Braille version during the “Mujib Borsho” marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation. The book was published in six volumes.

The book was first published on June 18, 2012 in its original Bangla version “Oshomapto Atmojiboni” as well as in English “The Unfinished Memoirs”.

The book is now available in 14 languages, including Bangla, English, Hindi, Chinese, Japanese, French, Urdu, Arabic and Spanish.

Bangabandhu wrote his autobiography while being in prison from 1967- 1969 in which he narrated his life portraying ancestry, birth, childhood and social and political involvements in student life as well as many political and social events of the subcontinent.