PM urges all to celebrate Eid at present location to stop Covid-19 transmission

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the people to celebrate the forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr at their present locations to stop the further spread of coronavirus throughout the country.

“Traveling may expedite the spread of coronavirus further. So, my request to all of you is for maintaining health safety protocols and refraining from traveling if it is not obligatory,” she said.

The premier was addressing the launching ceremony of different types of vessels of the Shipping Ministry and house handover under the rehabilitation project at Paira Port, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Referring to the government’s measures to limit movements, she said “Whenever people go to any place from their existing location, they could infect other people with Covid-19 and thus life would be endangered. And that is why movement has been restricted.”

“You all would get the opportunity to meet your near and dear ones if they survive from this deadly virus attack,” she added.

In addition, the government is also trying to help the people continue their socioeconomic activities in a limited scale following the health safety protocols, Sheikh Hasina said.

The Prime Minister said coronaviurs has really created difficulties for the country’ people, but the government is trying to stand beside them with assistance.

She also mentioned that the cash support of Taka 2,500 each was provided to 36.50 lakh families who are affected most such as the poor, temporary jobless people, destitute, day-labourers, rickshaw- and van-pullers, transport workers, transgender people, beggars and a few others in urban and rural areas.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister moderated the ceremony from Ganabhaban while State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury chaired it from the ministry office at Secretariat.

Shipping Secretary Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury delivered welcome address. A documentary on the activities of the Shipping Ministry and its subordinate organizations was screened at the ceremony.

Besides, on behalf of the Prime Minister, Mahibur Rahman, MP, and Kaniz Sultana, MP handed over the document of houses to the rehabilitated people at the Paira Port end.

The inaugurated vessels and infrastructures include TS Ilias Ahmed Chowdhury Dada Bhai Training Ship, 20 cutter section dredgers, different types of 83 vessels, newly constructed dredger base in Narayanganaj and special inspection vessel “Paridarshi”, over 500 houses constructed under the rehabilitation project in Paira Port, two passengers vessels “MV Tajuddin Ahmad” and “MV Ivy Rahman”, and four marine academies in Pabna, Barishal, Rangpur and Sylhet.