PM urges Islamic scholars to preach against militancy, narcotics, corruption

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon the country’s Islamic scholars (Allem, Ulema and Khatib) to speak out against militancy, drugs, corruption, women repression in their Khutba (sermon) in the mosque.

“People respect Allem, Ulema, Khatib and Imam. So, your words have importance to them. . .,” she said.

The premier said this while inaugurating 50 more model mosques and Islamic cultural centres in the fourth phase across the country, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban here.

She said, “If you preach sermons in the mosque and discuss more to eliminate violence against women, militancy, spreading of rumors, inhumane treatment with domestic workers or subordinates and corruption etc, people will accept it.”

Sheikh Hasina especially laid emphasis on the need for highlighting these issues before the people in the Khutba (sermon) during the Jumma prayer

The prime minister also urged Allems to preach sermon about essence of Islam, saying that sometimes, vested quarter lead the soft-hearten children to the path of confusion.

She said, “These children must not be involved with terrorism if they are taught properly that Islam is the religion of peace.”

She, as well, called upon all pious people including Aleem and Ulema to remain vigil so that none could contaminate the holy Islam.

“Let not sully our sacred religion by taking different means. Aleem, Ulema and pious people must have to keep their eyes on the matter,” she said.

Mentioning that Islam is the religion of peace, Sheikh Hasina said some people, who are engaged in terrorism and militancy, are tarnishing the image of this religion of peace.

“They took the wrong path. We all have to pay special attention on this matter,” she said.

The prime minister said that the last judgment will be given by the Almighty Allah.

She added: “Who believes in Islam and who not, we can’t say that. It is very much regretful that sometimes we see, some people unnecessarily hit other religions or different Mazhabs of Islam also.”

She continued that this is totally against the lesson of Islam and ideology of the Prophet.

She went on saying that, “This kind of attitude is not acceptable from anyone. Don’t lose belief on Allah. Allah will judge everything; we have to go with this belief. Allah will decide who will go to the Heaven and who will go to the Hell.”

The premier questioned what is the reason to lose faith on Allah?

Regarding communal harmony, she said, “Islam is the religion of peace. Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony. Islam also teaches us that – we have to be tolerant towards other religions.”

Everyone will perform their own religion and it is also stated in the Constitution of Bangladesh, she said.

Sheikh Hasina said, “One can’t go to the Heaven by killing people. Killing innocent people will lead one to the fire of the Hell. People have to be cautious about it.”

The head of government said that all, irrespective of religions and casts, gave their blood to achieve the independence of the country.

“Everyone will perform their religious rituals keeping communal harmony. We run our country keeping faith on Allah. Everyone has the equal right and we believe that,” she added.

Terming Militancy and terrorism as the menaces of the society, she said these take away lives of people, and confused them.

“Steps must be taken to keep away people from these menaces,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina requested all to remain vigil so that none could be addicted to the drugs.

“If there is a drug-addict child in a family, then it goes to the path of destruction. So, none should get addicted to the drugs,” she said.

Regarding the establishment of the model mosques, the prime minister said her government has constructed the mosques so that people can follow the right path of Islam, and could know and understand the essence of Islam accurately.

Mentioning that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was dedicated to the religion, she highlighted different activities of him for Islam such as establishment of Islamic Foundation, bringing a ship for transportation of Hajj pilgrims, taking measure to organise Bishwa Ijtema in Bangladesh and land allocation in Tongi for it, giving land to Kakrail Mosque and Baitul Muqarram National Mosque, introduction of Quaran Telwat in BTV and Betar, announcing holiday on Eid-e-Miladunnabi etc.

Being imbued with the spirit of Islam and following the footsteps of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, her daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has come up with the idea of constructing 564 model mosques across the country.

The purpose of the project is to publicize Islamic brotherhood and its values as well as disseminate the essence of Islam against extremism and militancy as the religion never supports those.

It would also put concentration on creating awareness against terrorism and violence against women along with disseminating development activities of the government.

With this inauguration of this new 50 more model mosques and Islamic cultural centres across the country, the premier has so far inaugurated 200 mosques out of 564 being built at a cost of Taka 9,435 crore all over the country.

She earlier opened 50 mosques each in the first phase on June 10, 2021, in the second phase on January 16 this year and the third phase on March 16 last.

The construction of the remaining mosques and Islamic cultural centres is scheduled to be completed by June, 2024.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan and Secretary of the ministry Kazi Enamul Hassan also spoke at the function.

Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah moderated the programme.

Tungipara Upazila in Gopalganj district and Bishwanath Upazila of Sylhet district were also connected to the programme as the local lawmakers, public representatives, political parties’ leaders, government officers, alem-ulama and common people were present.

A video-documentary on the model mosques and Islamic cultural centres was screened at the function.

Earlier at the Ganabhaban, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina released commemorative postage stamps and first day cover inscribed with the picture of model mosques on the occasion of the construction of a total of 564 model mosques and Islamic cultural centers in each district and upazila of the country.

The model mosques and Islamic cultural centres include separate places for ablution and namaj along with air-condition system.

Besides, there will be registration and training arrangements for Hajj pilgrims, Imam training centre, research centre and Islamic library, autism corner, ritual system before burial, car parking facility, hifzakhana, pre-primary education and Quran learning arrangement, conference room for Islamic cultural activities and Islamic dawat, Islamic books sale centre, boarding facility for local and foreign guests along with the mosques.

Under category A, some 69 four-storey mosques having the elevator facility and a floor space of 2,360.09 square metres each are being constructed in 64 districts and city corporation areas.

Under category B, 475 mosques are being built with a floor space of 1680.14 square metres each, while 16 mosques under C category in coastal areas will have a floor space of 2,052.12 square metres each.