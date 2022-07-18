PM urges people’s vigilance against 1975-like carnage

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon

the nation to remain alert against 1975 like killings, coups and conspiracies

that could hinder the country’s prosperity.

“I urge the nation to be alert against killings (like 1975), coups and

conspiracies in Bangladesh that can impede country’s progress and also

against assignation of children,” she said.

The prime minister said this while formally opened the “Sheikh Russel Day”

and distributed “Sheikh Russel Gold Medal” among the winners on the 58th

birthday of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, through video conferencing from her

official Ganabhaban residence here.

Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu-Kishore Parishad organized the function under

direct supervision of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

Division at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here.

The prime minister mentioned that the Father of the Nation had enacted a

law in 1974 to ensure security for the children, saying, “How much

unfortunate it was that his children had to die by the hand of killers.”

Sheikh Hasina, the eldest sister of Sheikh Russel, said with an emotion

charged voice that the killers brutally assassinated Russel on August 15 in

1975 after killing his father, mother, brothers, and uncle (chacha) as he

wanted to go to his mother.

She questioned: “Why was the baby killed? What was his guilt? What was the

guilt of others? Was it a crime to liberate the country?”

The premier said that her government has been trying to ensure that no such

incidents would take place in the future.

Describing the children as “future of the coming days” she said, “I want

everyone to perform their duties accordingly to give the children security,

love and a beautiful and meaningful life.”

Sheikh Hasina called upon the children to pay attention in study as

nothing is as worthy as education.

“I just want to say to the children that do your study with attention

because education is the most valuable asset which will never be lost, stolen

or snatched away,” she said.

The prime minister urged the guardians to encourage their children to study

and take part in sports, cultural programmes and other extracurricular

activities.

She said that the schools, colleges and universities across the country

are gradually reopening after a long hiatus due to the Covid-19, urging all

concerned to maintain health protocols to remain protected from the deadly

virus.

Greeting the winners of various competitions, she said that giving a

reward is a recognition which creates fresh spirit among the winners to do

better in the future and create love and dutifulness towards the country.

The prime minister distributed “Sheikh Russel Gold Medal” among 10 children

in five categories — education, sports, science and technology, fine arts-

literature-culture, and children with special needs — for their outstanding

contribution to the respective fields.

The awards include a medal weighing one tola of gold, a laptop and a

certificate while prizes were also distributed among the winners of on-line

quiz competition.

Besides, laptops are being distributed among 4000 freelancers out of 40,000

participants under the Learning and earning Development Projects (LEDPP) for

their outstanding performance.

The prime minister also distributed prizes among the winners of the sports

and cultural competitions across the country arranged by Sheikh Russel Jatiya

Shishu-Kishore Parishad.

She also handed over prizes among the winners of roller skating

competitions organised by Roller Skating Federation.

The prime minister also unveiled the cover of two books — one titled

“Sheikh Russell Jhore Jawa Phul (Sheikh Russel, a fallen flower) and another

on “Sheikh Russel Deepta Joyullas, Adommo Attabishaws (Sheikh Russel radiant

joy, indomitable confidence).

An Audio-visual presentation on the life of Sheikh Russel was screened and

the theme song of the “Sheikh Russel Day” was also played at the function.

The nation, for the first time, is observing the day in a befitting manner,

as the government had earlier announced October 18, the birthday of Sheikh

Russel, as “Sheikh Russel Day” under the category “Ka”.

The day is also being observed at Bangladesh missions abroad while

different dailies published special supplements today highlighting the

significance of the Day.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid

Ahmed Palak presided over the function and it’s Senior Secretary N M Zeaul

Alam, spoke on the occasion.

Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu-Kishore Parishad Secretary General KM

Shahidullah gave a welcome address and Afsa Zafar Srijeeta expressed her

feelings on behalf of the children at the function while a parishad leader

Barrister Jahangir Hossain Rani moderated it.

A doa was also held at the function, seeking eternal peace of the departed

souls of Sheikh Russel and other martyrs of August 15 in 1975.

The premier later witnessed a colourful cultural programme performed by

artists of Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu-Kishore Parishad.

Earlier, the prime minister unveiled a commemorative postage stamp and an opening day cover released by Bangladesh Post Office on the occasion of “Sheikh Russel Day-2021”.

On the occasion, she also used a special canceller.

Minister for Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology Mustafa Jabbar and Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus were present.

Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh

Mujibur Rahman and also the youngest brother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,

was born on October 18 in 1964 at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at

Dhanmondi 32 no road in the city.

He was brutally assassinated along with most of his family members,

including his father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on August 15, 1975

when he was a student of class four at the University Laboratory.

To mark the day, government bodies, ruling Awami League and its associate

bodies, and different socio-cultural organizations have taken various

programmes to observe the day at national and international level.

Recalling the mayhem after October general elections of 2001, Sheikh

Hasina, also President of the Awami League (AL), said the BNP-Jamaat alliance

committed genocide like the Pakistan occupation forces during the War of

Liberation in 1971.

They killed and inhumanly tortured many leaders and activists of her party,

even didn’t spare children like the Pakistani forces during that period, she

said.

The BNP-Jamaat clique also burnt people including children to death by

carrying out arson attacks in the name of so called movement for ousting the

government, she added.

The prime minister said after Bangabandhu’s assassination, around 19 coups

had taken place in army and thousands of officers and soldiers of the force

were killed (in the name of trial) centering the coups by military dictator

Ziaur Rahman.

Many family members of those army officers and soldiers even did not get

bodies of their beloved ones, she added.

Other than army officers and soldiers, many AL leaders and workers were

also killed and tortured after the 1975 changeover, she said, adding that

bodies of many officers had disappeared.

After assuming office, the AL government has been trying relentlessly to

give the people an improved life by ensuring every fundamental right, turning

Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country as envisioned by the

Father of the Nation.

“I only want to ensure that there will be no injustice and repression in

the country and people will live a beautiful life,” she added.

Sheikh Hasina recalled the birth time of Russel, saying they all,

including her sister Sheikh Rehana, her brothers Sheikh Kamal and Sheikh

Jamal, were waiting eagerly to hear the cry of new baby and to take him on

their laps.

She added Russel always stayed beside Bangabandhu after he got released

from the prison in February of 1969 in fear of losing father as Bangabandhu

was arrested in May of 1966 following the announcement of the six-point

demand.

The prime minister said her father was arrested in May of 1966 after

announcement of the six-point demand and Russell was born on October 18 in

1964.

“Baba (Bangabandhu) used to love children. He loved to feed Russel with his

own hand. He was again sent to jail and Russel was deprived of his love and

affection,” she said.

The premier, in an emotion choked voice, said that Sheikh Russell used to

cry after meeting their father in jail.

“Russel used to cry on those days when they visited Bangabandhu in jail —

He (Russel) could not say anything as he was too little, but he had

suppressed his pain,” she also said.

As Russel liked to stay with his father, Bangabandhu took Russel with him

to different places after the Liberation War, Sheikh Hasina said, adding that

their mother also used to get ready Russel with the dress of prince court as

Bangabandhu would wear it.

Noting that Sheikh Russel had a dream to be an army officer, she said, “He

(Russel) used to gather all the children together and do a parade whenever we

went to our village home.”