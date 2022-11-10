PM wants Bangladesh to advance further maintaining dignity

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today gave credit to all people including businessmen for elevating Bangladesh into a dignified position, urging the countrymen to work together to take the country further ahead keeping the dignity intact.

“We have taken Bangladesh into a dignified position. We have to take country further ahead with maintaining the dignity,” she said while receiving blankets and winter clothes from various financial institutions at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here.

The prime minister said Bangladesh witnessed a massive development in the last 14 years as her party Awami League is in power for a long period.

In this connection, she referred to talks with Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohammad in an international programme where Mahathir told that a long term government is required for ensuring country’s development.

“We have been able to develop Bangladesh as we are in power for a long time,” she said, adding: “You (businessmen) and the people have the contribution whatever Bangladesh has achieved”.

PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus moderated the function.

Bankers Association of Bangladesh (BAB) Chairman Nazrul Islam Majumder gave the address of welcome while representatives from different financial institutions including banks were present.