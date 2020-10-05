PM warns of prompt action against child repression

Mentioning that she was moved immensely by unnatural death of any child elsewhere across the globe, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sounded a note of warning against child repression as her government gave special attention on securing every children’s life.

“We are taking measures to ensure their (children) security. We are giving special attention on taking immediate action once repression on the children in any form takes place. We want our children to be safe and good human beings,” she said while virtually inaugurating the World Children’s Day and Child Rights Week-2020.

The premier opened the event as the chief guest from her official Ganabhaban residence here through a video conference organized by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs from Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium.

Recalling the assassination of her 10-year old brother Sheikh Russell along with other children and the Father of the Nation and most of his family members on August 15, 1975, she said, “I am shocked seriously whenever witness unnatural death of any child, no matter it takes place at home or abroad or on the Bay of Bengal or beside the Mediterranean Sea.”

She reiterated her desire that they wanted to turn the world into a suitable and peaceful abode for the children.

In this connection, Sheikh Hasina mentioned, “We have said that today’s children are the future of the nation. Yes, it is indeed, but we have to build the future generation as good human beings by creating scopes to utilize their talent, knowledge and intellect.”

She went on saying that it would be possible only then when a congenial atmosphere will be created for them with ensuring basic needs including proper education and better healthcare services alongside making arrangements for getting involved in sports and culture to give them a beautiful and developed life.

The prime minister also unveiled covers of a number of children’s books (25 books) written on the life and works of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, “Amra Ekechi 100 Mujib”, a book published with selected pictures drawn by children, and “Amra Likhechi 100 Mujib”, another book published with writings of children, on the occasion of the ‘Mujib Year’ marking the Bangabandhu’s birth centenary.

At the outset of the function, the premier witnessed a colourful cultural programme performed by the children.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira and Representative of UNICEF Bangladesh Veera Mendonca addressed the function while Bangladesh Shishu Academy Chairman Lucky Enam gave a welcome address.

Nabid Rahman Turjyo and Hridika Noor Siddique, trainees of Bangladesh Shishu Academy, spoke on the occasion on behalf of the children.