PM will unveil her dream over northern region in Rangpur rally: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will reveal her dream centering the country’s northern region at tomorrow’s public rally in the city.

He said this while talking to journalists after visiting the rally venue at Rangpur Zila School ground here.

“Huge enthusiasm has been created among the people all over Rangpur marking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit. It seems that the public rally will turn into a human sea… Rangpur will witness the largest ever gathering tomorrow,” said Quader.

BNP is spreading propaganda and hatred and creating chaos in the name of movement, he said, adding that this terrorist acts will bring no result.

Quader said 70 percent of people of the country, including Rangpur, are eagerly waiting to cast their votes for Sheikh Hasina in recognition to the development taking place across the country during her regime.

“We did not come to power using arms. So, we are not dependent on arms. We do not believe in arson terrorism. The country’s people are source of our strength,” said AL general secretary.

He said: “We cannot let Bangabandhu’s Bangladesh, which was liberated in exchange of an ocean of blood through the Liberation War in 1971, go at the hands of miscreants. We cannot hand over our motherland to the tyrants, money-launderers, communal and militant forces. This is our promise”.

AL central leaders were present on the occasion.