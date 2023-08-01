বাংলা
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National PM will unveil her dream over northern region in Rangpur rally: Quader
National

PM will unveil her dream over northern region in Rangpur rally: Quader

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil 2 views 1 minutes read

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will reveal her dream centering the country’s northern region at tomorrow’s public rally in the city.

He said this while talking to journalists after visiting the rally venue at Rangpur Zila School ground here.

“Huge enthusiasm has been created among the people all over Rangpur marking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit. It seems that the public rally will turn into a human sea… Rangpur will witness the largest ever gathering tomorrow,” said Quader.

BNP is spreading propaganda and hatred and creating chaos in the name of movement, he said, adding that this terrorist acts will bring no result.

Quader said 70 percent of people of the country, including Rangpur, are eagerly waiting to cast their votes for Sheikh Hasina in recognition to the development taking place across the country during her regime.

“We did not come to power using arms. So, we are not dependent on arms. We do not believe in arson terrorism. The country’s people are source of our strength,” said AL general secretary.
He said: “We cannot let Bangabandhu’s Bangladesh, which was liberated in exchange of an ocean of blood through the Liberation War in 1971, go at the hands of miscreants. We cannot hand over our motherland to the tyrants, money-launderers, communal and militant forces. This is our promise”.

AL central leaders were present on the occasion.

You may also like

AL, Sheikh Hasina never flee: PM

Festivity, enthusiasm surround Rangpur marking PM’s visit

Don’t be afraid of seeing movement: PM

PM to open, lay foundation stones of 32 dev. projects in Rangpur on Aug...

Visa policy should be applied on BNP for its sit-in programme: Quader

AL to stay in field to resist BNP’s ill-politics: Hasan

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

PM to open, lay foundation stones of 32 dev. projects in Rangpur on Aug 2
Visa policy should be applied on BNP for its sit-in programme: Quader
AL to stay in field to resist BNP’s ill-politics: Hasan
EC will announce election schedule in October: CEC

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More