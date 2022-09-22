PM witnesses photo exhibition on Padma Bridge at UN

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today visited the photo exhibition on Padma Bridge at the United Nations (UN) headquarters.

She witnessed the exhibition organized on the curved wall at level-1 of the UN headquarters this afternoon, said Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary K M Shakhawat Moon.

He said some foreign guests, including UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) President Lachezara Stoeva, were present there during the premier’s visit to the exhibition.

The Prime Minister told the foreign guests that, “We’ve built Padma Bridge with our own funding as its construction was a challenge for us. The World Bank tried to blame us bringing corruption allegation, but it was later proved that there was no corruption.”

The exhibition started on September 19 and it will continue till September 24.

A total of 25 pictures are being displayed at the photo exhibition.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, State Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, Senior Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Prime Minister’s Office Senior Secretary Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah, among others, were present.