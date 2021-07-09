PMO directs increasing oxygen supply, beds in hospitals

Against the backdrop of the recent spike in the coronavirus infection and death rates, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) today issued a set of directives, including increasing oxygen supply and beds in the hospitals across the country, to ensure proper treatment of the Covid-19 patients.

The PMO also asked the authorities concerned to strictly follow the health protocols so none of the infected people could come out of the houses and ensure isolation for them, if required, according to the Press Wing of the PMO.

It also called upon the countrymen to abide by the health rules and lockdown guidelines properly to check further spread of the coronavirus.

The directives came from an urgent meeting held virtually with the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to find out the way out to ensure health protection for the people and coordinate the ongoing government activities to offset the Covid-19 onslaught.

Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus presided over the meeting from the PMO end. PMO Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Secretary of Health Services Division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Lokman Hossain Miah joined the meeting, among others.