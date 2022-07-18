PM’s 75th birthday celebrated amid festivity, enthusiasm

The 75th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was celebrated across the country today through different programmes. On September 28 in 1947, Sheikh Hasina, the eldest of the five children of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj. In celebration of the birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is now in the United States in connection with the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, central leaders of Awami League (AL) wished her long life and success in politics.

Like previous years, the AL and its affiliated organisations celebrated the day through various events and discussions on the life and achievements of Sheikh Hasina, who is driving the nation towards prosperity following the footsteps of her father. The programmes included holding colourful rallies, discussions, special doa and milad mahfils seeking long-life and good health of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

In the morning, the ruling AL and its associate bodies brought out jubilant processions in the capital and across the country, including district, city, upazila, municipality and union levels as well. A discussion was held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital this morning marking the birthday of Sheikh Hasina.

Chaired by AL presidium member Begum Matia Chowdhury, the discussion was addressed, among others, by AL general secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, AL presidium members – Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, AL senior leader Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, joint general secretaries – Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretaries Ahmed Hossain and Mirza Azam, health affairs secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana, AL Central Working Committee (ALCWC) member Anwar Hossain, AL’s Dhaka City North unit president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman and Dhaka South City AL general secretary Humayun Kabir.

A special prayer was offered at the Dhakeshwari National Temple in the city at 11 am wishing sound health and long life of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Besides, special prayers were also offered at the International Buddhist Temple at in the city’s Mirpur-10 at 9 am and at Bangladesh Christian Association (BCA) in the city’s Mirpur-10 area at 9 am.

The National Implementation Committee on Celebration of the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman organised a discussion and doa mahfil at its office in the city. Chief coordinator of the national implementation committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury presided over the function.

Besides, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) brought out a jubilant procession from the Madhur Canteen on the DU campus at 12 noon. After parading different streets on the campus, the procession ended after a rally. BCL president Al Nahian Khan Joy and acting General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya jointly led the procession.