PM’s support for journos amid COVID-19 a unique instance: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the ongoing support of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for journalists during the coronavirus pandemic is a unique example in the world.

He came up with the remark while addressing a meeting at Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) in the capital marking its 26th founding

anniversary.

Greeting all the members of DRU on the occasion of its founding anniversary, Hasan wished a brighter future of this journalists’ organization home to about 2,000 members.

He said the government is always sincere to the media personnel, while it formed a trust fund for the welfare of journalists. “And the way the government has helped journalists during the COVID-19 crisis period, it will not be found in any other country,” he said.

Recalling that television and radio channels started journey at private level under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the information minister said the Bangabandhu’s daughter flourished media remarkably in running the country.

The truth is that Bangladesh has graduated to a middle-income country from the least developed one, he said, adding that’s why the demand for responsible journalism increases.

He called for training of journalists of all media organisations, including DRU, to meet this demand. Chaired by DRU president Mursalin Nomani, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Haque Shameem, former information adviser to the prime minister Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, AL relief and social welfare secretary Sujit Roy Nandi,

Jatiya Press Club president Farida Yasmin, its general secretary Ilyas Khan and treasurer Shahed Chowdhury, former president of Jatiya Press

Club Saiful Alam, former president of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul and president of Dhaka Union

of Journalists (DUJ) Quddus Afrad. DRU general secretary Moshiur Rahman Khan moderated the meeting.

At the end of the DRU meeting, Hasan visited the office of Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) and exchanged views with

its members.

CRAB president Mizan Malik, Daily Bartoman chief reporter Motahar Hossain and Bangladesh correspondent of German News Agency Deutsche

Press Agency Nazrul Islam Mithu greeted the minister with flowers.