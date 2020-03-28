Police discourage public gatherings: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said law enforcement agencies have been working to discourage unnecessary public gatherings aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

“Our law enforcement agencies have been instructed to avoid unnecessary public meetings. Accordingly, they are working on it and asking people to follow the government’s instructions,” he told newsmen at his residence in Dhanmondi.

Kamal said that police will discourage people who are coming out on streets along with avoiding gatherings amid spreading of the coronavirus. “Police advise common people to follow the government’s instruction,” he added.

“I think people have become aware about it,” he said, adding, “We hope that if we are aware of this, the spread of coronavirus in our country will not happen like other European countries.”

Urging all to fight the spread of coronavirus in any position, Asaduzzaman said, “Wherever you stay, work against coronavirus. Everyone stay in home and keep clean you regularly.”

The home minister said a monitoring cell under the home ministry has been working 24 hours, adding, “We are taking measures accordingly to inform on coronavirus.”