Home / National / Details

Police discourage public gatherings: Home Minister

28 March 2020, 9:31:27

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said law enforcement agencies have been working to discourage unnecessary public gatherings aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

“Our law enforcement agencies have been instructed to avoid unnecessary public meetings. Accordingly, they are working on it and asking people to follow the government’s instructions,” he told newsmen at his residence in Dhanmondi.

Kamal said that police will discourage people who are coming out on streets along with avoiding gatherings amid spreading of the coronavirus. “Police advise common people to follow the government’s instruction,” he added.

“I think people have become aware about it,” he said, adding, “We hope that if we are aware of this, the spread of coronavirus in our country will not happen like other European countries.”

Urging all to fight the spread of coronavirus in any position, Asaduzzaman said, “Wherever you stay, work against coronavirus. Everyone stay in home and keep clean you regularly.”

The home minister said a monitoring cell under the home ministry has been working 24 hours, adding, “We are taking measures accordingly to inform on coronavirus.”

Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.

Comments:

Latest from National

All news from National
BD24Live.com © 2020 - Hosted by | HostSEO Networks

Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: info@bd24live.com
Phone: 02-58157744

District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09611677191
News Editor: 09611677190
Email: office.bd24live@gmail.com

GO TOP
About Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Advertise with us Contact Us Cookies Archive