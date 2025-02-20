Political parties’ reform commitment paved way for polls in Dec: Ali Riaz

National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Dr Ali Riaz has said national election in December this year appeared possible as political parties are committed to undertake the reform process.

“I am optimist that in major ways it (reforms) can be done. It is not impossible and I am more optimistic because of the commitment of the political parties,” he told BSS in an exclusive interview in Dhaka.

Riaz, who also led the interim government instituted Constitution Reforms Commission, added “I think we need to be optimistic” though many sounded to be “very pessimistic” and some expressed their skepticism on the issue.

An academic by background who teaches political science and international politics in the United States, Riaz said it was not political parties alone, the people of Bangladesh now await election as they could not cast votes in the past 17 years.

“This is the ideal situation. I think it (reform) is possible (to hold elections), because at this point, I think it is not only political parties, It also the people, citizens who like to vote,” he said.

He said Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and his interim government “doesn’t want to stay a day longer than it is necessary”.

The seven-member National Consensus Commission headed by Professor Yunus was formed on February 13to discuss with political parties on reform recommendations of six commissions for major sectors or institutions including constitution and election system.

The Consensus Commission aimed to reach a consensus on a number of political, constitutional and electoral reform agenda while it held its first meeting with political parties on February 15.

Riaz spoke at the opening meeting as the vice chair, expressing his hope that it would not take much time for the parties to reach a consensus on reform issues.

ACTION PLAN OF NATIONAL CONSENSUS COMMISSION

He said the consensus commission as its first step would provide the political parties the full reports of the six commissions, which by now submitted their reports to the Chief Adviser.

Riaz said the parties concern would evaluate and identify key proposals and then determine which of the recommendations they consider necessary for implementation.

He said as of now no specific deadline was set for the parties to complete the task but both the Consensus Commission and the political parties recognized the urgency of the process.

“We do not want to rush this, as it is crucial to ensure meaningful discussions,” Riaz said, adding that Chief Adviser Professor Yunus described this as the second phase of the interim government, where dialogue and action must go hand in hand.

But Riaz reminded that the Consensus Commission was given a six-month time to complete the task of reaching to a consensus on reform issues. The political parties’ feedback within a stipulated timeframe would be necessary, and efforts were underway to expedite the process as the people eagerly awaited the elections.

“If the major parties and a vast majority agree on a constitutional reform proposal, for example, we can set it aside as agreed upon and move forward with discussions on other areas where opinions diverge,” Riaz explained.

He said the six commissions have made their recommendations and the political parties might also propose alternative solutions that align better with their policies and governance plans as eventually governance remains in the hands of elected representatives.

Riaz said the political parties must strike a balance between political priorities with national aspirations.

NATIONAL CHARTER

The political scientist said, once key agreements were reached, the process would culminate in a national charter — a guiding document for any future government.

“The charter will be the guide, whoever goes to power, whoever gets the mandate from the people (since) the people (would) know that these have been agreed upon by the political parties,” Riaz said.

The Consensus Commission would also work with parties to determine which reforms should be implemented before the next election, which should be addressed by the new parliament, and whether certain decisions can be made through referendum.

Riaz said the commission’s role is to facilitate discussions and help political parties chart a way forward but “there is no single pathway”.

Riaz emphasized that political parties would determine the reforms they wish to pursue, and their agreed-upon recommendations would eventually be made public through a dedicated website.

“The idea of publishing these agreements is to engage citizens,” he said adding that people have the right to know what reforms political parties were committing to,” he said.

Riazsaid citizens’ engagement remained a priority though the mechanism for direct public input was yet to be determined.

POLITICAL PARTIES COMMITMENT ON REFORMS

Asked for comments on speculations about the consensus of political parties about the reform proposals, Riaz said he expected them to take a forward-looking approach.

“Let’s not be prisoners of the past,” he said.

Riaz, however, said Bangladesh in the past struggled with political consensus but there were examples of successful agreements as well with caretaker government system being a major one.

He said Bangladesh’s current political climate was unprecedented; a scenario when all parties recognized the need for reform in view of their experiences in the past 16 years when they faced challenges and the recent mass uprising that claimed over 1,400 lives underscored the urgency of change.

“No party is saying that everything is fine. They all acknowledge the need for structural reforms, whether in governance, the judiciary, or constitutional bodies,” Riaz said.

He, however, said the extent of commitment by parties might vary.

“Every party wants reform, but their priorities may differ. Our task is to facilitate discussions and find common ground,” Riaz said.

Asked about the fate of reform proposals after elections, Riaz suggested that the political parties must ensure accountability and the Consensus Commission’s ultimate goal was to establish a binding national charter that all parties would adhere to, “both before and after elections”.

“This is the ideal scenario,” Riaz said but added it was up to the political parties how they would implement the proposals.

BANNING AWAMI LEAGUE

Riaz said the interim government and the political parties would determine the course of action regarding Awami League but those accused of crimes against humanity must be brought to justice.

The issue of banning the Awami League, however, would not be part of the ongoing national consensus negotiations, as it falls under a separate judicial and governmental process, he said.

Riaz said the United Nations documented the crimes against humanity committed under a political party’s command.

“The responsibility lies with a single individual. This is not a matter for negotiation within our commission but a judicial process that the interim government must address,” he said.

Riaz pointed out that the Awami League’s history raises ideological concerns, citing its rule from 1972-75 and again under Sheikh Hasina from 2009-2024.

“This is the same political party (Awami League) which engendered personalistic autocracy. So there must be something wrong with their ideology. It cannot be simply an accident. It didn’t happen once but rather it happened twice,” he said.

In both the instances, he said, it was “meticulously done, it was preplanned” that suggested it was the ideology of this political party and “we cannot simply forget about it”.

He, however, said this issue should not derail the structural reforms needed for the country’s future.

“That should not stop us from the structure reforms that are absolutely necessary. So these are two different issues,” Riaz added.

CONSTITUTION REFORMS

Riaz who headed the constitution reform commission, said their recommendations could not be imposed through an executive order; they require national consensus and a clear process.

“There are multiple ways to approach constitutional reform-through a constituent assembly, a referendum, or a negotiated agreement. Bangladesh can learn from global experiences or create its own path,” he said.

Riaz emphasized that the commission’s role was to review the constitution, identify gaps, and make recommendations-not dictate the reform process.

“We never used the term ‘amendment.’ Instead, we highlighted the articles requiring reform. It is up to political parties to decide what to adopt and how to implement,” he said.

He noted broad political support was needed for certain proposals, including the formation of a bicameral parliament and a national constitutional council.

But he urged parties to first agree on what reforms they want before debating implementation.

“Let us do first thing first. Let’s first decide what needs change-then we can discuss how to implement it. Let’s have the charter first” he concluded.