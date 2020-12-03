Polls in 61 municipalities on Jan 16

Elections for 61 municipalities will be held in the second phase on January 16, 2021.

Mohammad Alamgir, senior secretary of the Election Commission (EC) secretariat, announced the election schedule today. “Elections would be held in 29 municipalities through electronic voting machine (EVM) and in 32 municipalities through ballot. The voting will be held from 8am to 4pm.”

The last date for submission of nomination papers at the second phase is December 20. Nomination papers will be selected on December 22, Alamgir added.

The last day for withdrawal of candidature is December 29, he added. Polls of 32 municipalities, which would be held through ballots, are: Sandwip in Chittagong, Mohanganj in Netrokona, Kushtia Sadar, Mirpur, Bheramara, Kulaura in Moulvibazar, Kamalganj, Nageshwari in Kurigram, Gaibandha Sadar, Sundarganj, Dinajpur Sadar, Birampur, Bhangura in Pabnar, Sathia, Sujanagar, Ishurdi, Sunamganj Sadar, Chhatak, Natore’s Gopalpur, Gurudaspur, Bogra’s Sherpur, Rajshahi’s Bhabaniganj, Sirajganj’s Sadar, Ullapara, Belkuchi, Raipur, Habiganj’s Madabpur, Nabiganj, Faridpur’s Boalmari, Kishoreganj Sadar and Mymensingh’s Muktagar.

Besides, polls will be held through EVM in- Kazipur in Sirajganj, Tarab in Narayanganj, Shariatpur Sadar, Magura Sadar, Savar, Birganj in Dinajpur, Naogaon’s Nazipur, Pabna’s Faridpur, Bogra’s Sariakandi, Sunamganj’s Jagannathpur, Pirojpur Sadar, Kendua in Netrakona, Gangni in Meherpur ,Shailakupa in Jhenidah, Khagrachari Sadar, Syedpur in Nilphamari, Arani in Rajshahi, Kakanahat, Kumarkhali in Kushtia, Mymensingh’s Fulbaria, Noldanga in Nator, Dhanbari in Tangail, Chandina in Comilla, Feni in Daganabhuiyan, Kuliarchar in Kishoreganj, Monohardi in Narsingdi, Santahar in Bogra, Basurhat in Noakhali and Monglaport in Bagerhat.