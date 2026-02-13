Potential Cabinet under Tareque Rahman: Names Under Discussion

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is set to form the government, having secured more than two-thirds of the seats in the 13th parliamentary election. The party is returning to state power after nearly two decades. According to the official results declared by the Election Commission for 297 constituencies, the BNP and its allies have secured 212 seats. Among these, BNP alone won 209 seats. The 11-party electoral alliance led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami obtained 77 seats, Islami Andolon Bangladesh secured 1 seat, and independent candidates won 7 seats.

With the victory in the majority of seats, BNP Chairman Tareque Rahman is set to become the country’s next Prime Minister – an announcement previously made by the party. He contested both Dhaka-17 and Bogura-6 constituencies and emerged victorious in both. Yesterday, Thursday, voting took place in 299 out of 300 seats of the National Parliament. Voting in the Sherpur-3 constituency was suspended due to the death of the Jamaat candidate. Additionally, the results for Chittagong-2 and Chittagong-4 constituencies remain suspended.

Immediately after the declaration of election results, discussions about the potential cabinet of the new government have intensified in the political arena. According to party sources and political analysts, BNP may move towards forming a balanced cabinet by combining experience and acceptability. In line with this, discussions are ongoing regarding an outline of the probable cabinet.

Among the discussions, party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir may be assigned the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives. The name of former Attorney General Advocate Asaduzzaman is being discussed for the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs. Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, an experienced diplomat and policymaker, is expected to take charge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dr. Reza Kibria, experienced in economics and banking, is being mentioned for the Ministry of Finance. Salahuddin Ahmed for the Ministry of Commerce and Abdul Awal Mintoo, known in the industrial and business sectors, are reportedly being considered for the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources. Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie’s name is also on the potential list for the Ministry of Shipping.

Former army officer Major (Retd.) Hafiz is being mentioned as a potential candidate for the Ministry of Home Affairs to maintain security and administrative discipline. Ehsanul Haq Milon for the Ministry of Education, Shama Obaed for the Ministry of Culture, and physician leader Dr. Z. M. Zahid Hasan for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare may take charge.

Selima Rahman or Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, as a technocrat, are being discussed for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It is speculated that one of these three — Barkatullah Bulu, Ali Asghar Lobi, or Sultan Salahuddin Tuku — may be given charge of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Mirza Abbas is being mentioned for the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain for the Ministry of Industry, and Andalib Rahman Partho for the Ministry of Agriculture. There is also discussion about including Tahmina Rushdir, wife of missing leader Elias Ali, in the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs. Amanullah Aman for the Ministry of Labor and Employment, Shah Mojaddal Hossain Kaikobad for the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Advocate Fazlur Rahman for the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku for the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges are reportedly under discussion for these portfolios.

Additionally, Dr. Abdul Moyeen Khan is also being considered for the Ministry of Planning, provided he does not assume the position of President. For parliamentary management, Zainul Abedin Faruque is being discussed as Chief Whip and Ashraf Uddin Nijam as Whip.

Overall, political observers expect that BNP, returning to state power after a long hiatus, may proceed towards forming an effective cabinet prioritizing experience, political balance, and reform-oriented goals. However, until an official announcement is made, all these remain possibilities and topics of discussion.