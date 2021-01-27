Preparations completed to hold CCC elections tomorrow

The Election Commission (EC) has completed all the necessary preparations to hold the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) election tomorrow.

Returning officer Hasanuzzaman told BSS that most of the polls related materials including adequate EVM Machines, packaging and other accessories have already been reached in each polling centre here.

The EC Officials said that they have already distributed sufficient Electronic Voting Machine’s (EVM) and completed training programmes for 16,163 election officials.

“We have taken all out preparation to complete the election peacefully, and we are ready to hold it in a free and fair manner,” Hasanuzzaman said.

One mayor, 41 general councilors and 14 reserved councilors will be elected by the election. A total of 236 candidates– seven mayoral candidates and 229 councilors are contesting in the polls of 41 CCC words.

According to the local EC office, a total of 19,38,706 voters including 9,46,673 females will exercise their right of franchise on the polls, slated on January 27.

A total of 735 presiding officers, 4,886 assistants presiding officers and 9,772 polling officers will perform their respective duties during the polls.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies have identified 439 polling centers as important and 308 as general one.

A total of 14370 members of law enforcement agencies including 25 platoon BGB, 41 RAB teams, 140 teams striking force and 410 mobile teams will also be deployed in the election.

Besides, 69 executive magistrates and 20 judicial magistrates will discharge their duties to maintain law and order till the end of polling and counting.

“We are well aware of the time demand, the election commission and other concerned organisations have finalized the total arrangement to conduct the polls as per aspirations of the people,” Returning Officer (RO) said.

The EC has already taken control over the MA Aziz Stadium area since Saturday for all kinds of election purposes to announcement the final poll’s result from here, Hasanuzzaman said.

Overall polls atmosphere in the field is excellent and satisfactory till to date as there is no major allegation reported against flouting of the election rules and regulations, Hasanuzzaman said.