President Abdul Hamid congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin

13 February 2023, 9:27:23

President M Abdul Hamid today congratulated President-elect of Bangladesh Md Sahabuddin.

President Hamid phoned Md Shahbuddin and congratulated him this afternoon, President’s press secretary Joynal Abedin told BSS.

They also exchanged greetings each other, he added.

