President Abdul Hamid congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin
13 February 2023, 9:27:23
President M Abdul Hamid today congratulated President-elect of Bangladesh Md Sahabuddin.
President Hamid phoned Md Shahbuddin and congratulated him this afternoon, President’s press secretary Joynal Abedin told BSS.
They also exchanged greetings each other, he added.
Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.
Comments: