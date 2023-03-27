a special meeting of Sammilito Pathagar Andolon was held in Dhaka at 10 am. The central committee of the organization was announced in the meeting. Committee President Abdus Satter Khan and General Secretary Zulias Cizar Talukdar.

The 21-member committee includes- Vice-President: Mohammod Mosharrof Hossain, Vice-President: Rajendra Debnath, Assistant General Secretary: Marzia Lipi, Assistant General Secretary: Babul Mridha, Organizing Secretary: Rahman Rayhan, Office Secretary: Belal Hossain, Finance Secretary: Kamruzzaman, Publicity & Publication Secretary: Shameem Akand, Information & Research Secretary: Tamal Dev, Literary & Cultural Secretary: Noman Bibagi, Science & Technology Secretary: Alamgir Masud, Library Management Secretary: Mehnaz Parveen, Legal Affairs Secretary: Shyamal Kanti Sarker, Social Services Secretary: Palash Roy, Executive Member: Sapnaraj.

Based on the opinion of the organizers present in the meeting, a search committee was formed to include 1 person as an International Affairs Secretary, 3 Executive Members in the said committee and proposals were invited from the public. There will be an opportunity to propose names for the same positions till 26 April 2023.

At the beginning of the meeting, Vice President Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain presented the draft constitution on behalf of the constitution committee of the organization. The draft constitution will remain open to organizers involved in the library movement and the general public until April 26. A copy of the draft constitution will be sent by e-mail to all organizers listed in the database of the Sammilito Pathagar Andolon. Additionally, the draft constitution is available for public viewing on the website and Facebook page of the Sammilito Pathagar Andolon.

The logo and flag of the Sammilito Pathagar Andolon drawn by artist Shameem Akand was approved at the meeting. It is to be noted that a 3-day residential Pathagar Sommelon-2022 was held in Arjuna village of Bhuapur upazila of Tangail district on 22-24 December 2022 under the initiative of this organization. On the last day of the conference, a declaration was made in the presence of more than 400 organizers of 170 participating libraries, and the outline of the Sammilito Pathagar Andolon was prepared based on this declaration.