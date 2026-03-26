President and Prime Minister Pay Tribute at National Memorial

On the occasion of Great Independence and National Day, President Md. Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman have paid deep tribute to the brave martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War at the National Memorial.

On Thursday (March 26) at 6 AM, they arrived at the memorial and paid homage to the martyrs. To honor the memory of the heroic martyrs, they stood in solemn silence for some time. Afterwards, a smart contingent comprising members of the Army, Navy, and Air Force presented a state salute.

Following the President’s tribute, the Prime Minister, accompanied by members of the cabinet, offered homage again. According to information from the Prime Minister’s Press Wing, after paying tribute in Savar, he will return to Dhaka by 7 AM to pay homage at the graves of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman Bir Uttam and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

Furthermore, as part of the Independence Day formalities, both the President and the Prime Minister will attend the parade ceremony organized at the National Parade Ground at 9:45 AM.

On the occasion of Great Independence and National Day, the Bengali nation is reverently remembering the brave martyrs of the Liberation War through various nationwide programs.