President arrives at Pabna on 4-day visit
President Mohammed Shahabuddin today arrived here on a four-day official visit to his hometown. The Head of State reached Pabna Zila Stadium at about 12 noon by a helicopter. It is his maiden visit to Pabna after assuming office as the 22nd President on April 24, 2023.
The President was received by Jatiya Sangsad’s Deputy Speaker Advocate Md. Shamsul Haque Tuku, local lawmakers- Ahmed Firoz Kabir, Golam Faruk Prince and Nadira Yeasmin Joly, Awami League district unit President Rezaur Rahim Lal and senior officials of the local administration with a bouquet.
President Shahabuddin was given a guard of honour at the Pabna Circuit House premises.
President’s spouse Dr Rebecca Sultana, son Mohammad Arshad Adanan Rony, senior civil and military officials and secretaries concerned to Bangabhaban accompanied the President.
