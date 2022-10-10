President asks DU authorities to ensure transparency in activities

President M Abdul Hamid today asked the Dhaka University authorities to ensure transparency and accountability in activities.

The President, also the Chancellor of the university, came up with the directives as a delegation of the university, led by its Vice-Chancellor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban here this evening.

The Head of State said, “Contemporary higher education is now the demand of the world … Education must be linked to the changing global environment”.

The President called for increasing the scope of research activities of the universities, President’s Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.

Terming Dhaka University as the prime source of country’s higher education, the President said this university has a unique role in every democratic movements and struggles of Bangladesh, including 1952 Language Movement and 1971 Liberation War.

During the meeting, the DU VC informed the President about overall activities of the university, including the infrastructure, research and educational development implemented on the occasion of the centenary of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor said the curriculums of the university are prepared considering the demand of time, industrial needs, commerce and investment.

He also apprised the President that a department named “Student Promotion and Support Service” has been opened, where the students are given various career-based training and advices.

The delegation handed over some publications on the Centenary of the Dhaka University to the President.

Other delegation members were Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Dr Muhammad Samad, Pro-VC (Education) Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, Treasurer Prof Mumtaz Uddin Ahmed and Registrar Proveer Kumar.

President’s Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (attached) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present there.