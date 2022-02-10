President asks Navy to develop skills in modern tactics, IT

President M Abdul Hamid today asked the naval force to develop its skills and expertise in modern tactics and information mtechnology (IT) to face future challenges.

“You (Navy members) need to develop expertise in modern tactics and IT . . . Each Navy member must perform their respective duties more efficiently and perfectly by maintaining the optimum level of professionalism,” the President said while virtually addressing a function of the Navy at Kaptai, Rangamati this afternoon.

The President, also the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Division, virtually attended the National Standard Giving Ceremony at the Parade Ground of the Banouja Shaheed Moazzam Training Base in Rangamati.

He said every member of the navy should remain ready to accept any

sacrifice to protect the country’s sovereignty as well as self-dignity.

Being imbued with patriotism, they (Navy) should always keep themselves

ready to carry out their duties with honesty and dutifulness, the President

hoped.

He told the Navy to stay beside the people of the country in their joys and

sorrows, and love the country and its people.

Referring to the maritime resources, Abdul Hamid said, “We are directly and

indirectly dependent on the natural resources of the vast ocean. So,

maintaining a development-friendly environment and ensuring security in the

sea is very important for the national economic development.”

The President said each navy personnel should perform a very responsible

role in implementing various activities of the country’s Blue Economy,

military and economic development, preventing human trafficking and smuggling

in coastal areas, ensuring the safety of fishermen and merchant ships.

He lauded the outstanding role of the naval force during different crises

and natural disasters across the country.

The Navy is playing an active role in dealing with the COVID-19 situation

and raising public awareness, providing emergency medical and humanitarian

assistance and fulfilling the responsibilities directed by the government,

including assisting the local administration, the President added.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal gave the welcome address on

the occasion. He also handed over the National Standard on behalf of the

President.

At Bangabhaban, President Hamid also took a guard of hour in the ceremony

from the parade ground through video conference.

He also enjoyed video clips coinciding with various operational activities

of the naval force.

Secretaries concerned and senior civil and military officials were present

at Bangabhaban.