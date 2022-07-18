President asks NHRC to be more active in protecting public interests

President M Abdul Hamid today asked the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to become more active in protecting the public interests and help make the government more accountable in its activities.

“The NHRC can play an important role in ensuring transparency and accountability in government’s activities as well as help uphold the public interests and human rights,” the President told the NHRC delegation that submitted its annual report-2020 to the President at Bangabhaban here this evening.

The head of the state underscored the need for protecting the rights of common people and helping the government to make more accountable in its activities, his Deputy Press Secretary (DPS) Munshi Jalaluddin told BSS later. A four-member delegation of the NHRC led by its Chairman Nasima Begum presented the commission’s annual report to the President.

The delegation briefed Abdul Hamid on the overall activities of the Commission and various aspects of the report. The delegation included: NHRC members Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed and Jasmine Ara Begum. President’s Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam and Secretary (Attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan was present there.