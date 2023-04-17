President-elect vows to do what necessary for fair, participatory polls

President-elect Md Sahabuddin today vowed to do whatever would be necessary to hold a fair, participatory and acceptable Jatiya Sangsad (JS) election.

“As the President, I will do whatever it needs to ensure a free, neutral, participatory and acceptable parliamentary election,” he told journalists at a ceremony where the Agami Publications handed over a copy his book “Egiye Jabe Bangladesh (Bangladesh will proceed)” at Gulshan here this afternoon.

Sahabuddin added: “National election is knocking at the door… Everyone is saying that the election will be very crucial, but I don’t think so, as the country has a Constitution and there is nothing to be worried at all.”

In line with the Constitution of the country, the independent Election Commission (EC) would be able to conduct a neutral, participatory and acceptable national election by exercising their optimum independence, he hoped.

The newly elected President categorically said, “As the Supreme Commander, I will do whatever necessary to maintain this neutrality and keep all the law and order normal.”

Referring to his nomination as the President, he expressed immense gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the efficient daughter of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He also thanked the Awami League advisory council and the executive committee and all those concerned in this regard.

While commenting on his book, he said, the book ‘Agiye Jabe Bangladesh’, is the book where there are different incidents since his (Sahabuddin) childhood to the whole political life, Liberation War, prison life, work life, family life, ideology and everything.

In his 204-page book, some rare and historical photographs of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman have been added.

The President-elect said a broad-based identity of his personal life and contemporary political events, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Bangladesh Liberation War as well as the development activities of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been highlighted in the book.

He expressed his gratitude to the publishers and researchers for the publication of the book.

Besides, he said, the book includes the homecoming of Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the struggle to establish democracy, various steps taken as the head of government, building a digital Bangladesh, dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak and its subsequent crisis, construction of Padma Bridge and Metrorail and implementation of Rooppur nuclear power plant which have brightened country’s image across the world.

Elected as the 22nd President of Bangladesh on February 13, 2023, he is scheduled to take oath at Bangabhaban at 11 am on April 24.