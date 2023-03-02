President for ensuring quick treatment at low cost
President M Abdul Hamid today asked all concerned of the medical colleges to ensure quick health services to people at low cost.
“Ensure easy and quick treatment at low cost . . . without turning medical colleges into money making machines,” the President told a function at “President Abdul Hamid Medical College” in Karimganj here today.
The Head of State urged the physicians to provide medical services with sincerity. “The motto for establishment of any medical college shouldn’t be only for doing business rather health services have to be provided to the people with helpful mentality,” he categorically added.
President Hamid hoped that all concerned, including doctors and other teaching staff, would provide their relentless efforts to uphold the image of the medical college named after him.
Rashida Khanam, the President’s wife and president of the Board of Directors of the college, principal Prof Dr. ANM Naushad Khan, also spoke on the occasion.
His family members and secretaries concerned to the President were present there.
