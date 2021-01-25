President for focusing on research with general education

Photo: File Photo

President M Abdul Hamid today asked the authority concerned of the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) to focus on research activities simultaneously the general education.

“Focus on research activities simultaneously the general education at the university” so that the students can cope with the world competition, the President said as BUP Vice-Chancellor (VC) Major General Md Moshfequr Rahman paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban here this evening.

President’s Press Secretary Mohammad Joynal Abedin told BSS after the meeting.

Expressing satisfaction over the overall activities of BUP, the President said the BUP has already earned a reputation for its different activities, including educational and maintaining conducive environment to learning.

Abdul Hamid, also the Chancellor of the university, during the meeting, was apprised of the academic and development activities of the BUP.

The President assured the VC of providing all necessary cooperation as the VC sought the President’s cooperation and direction in running the university activities properly.

Secretaries concerned to the President were present.