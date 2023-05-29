President for formulating job-based academic curriculum in higher education

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today asked the university authorities to formulate and implement employment-based academic curriculum so that students can get jobs immediately after completing their higher education.

The President, also the Chancellor of the universities, came up with the directives when a seven-member delegation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) led by its Chairman Professor Dr. Kazi Shahidullah paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban here.

Outlining various steps to ensure the quality education on campuses, President Shahabuddin suggested for conducting cluster-based university admission tests in days to come, President’s press secretary Md Joynal Abedin briefed the newsmen later.

The President, he said, was apprised of the overall activities of the commission by the UGC Chairman during the meet.

The Head of State said, “We must be rich in knowledge of information technology (IT) to keep pace with the competitive world.”

He directed the UGC to ensure that every university put emphasis on research activities.

The President categorically talked about formulating the academic curriculum taking into account the demands of the local and international labor market.

President Sahabuddin further advised the universities to arrange regular convocations of the universities concerned.

He also congratulated Professor Dr. Kazi Shahidullah for getting reappointment as the UGC chairman for the second consecutive term.

Secretaries concerned to the President Office were also present there.