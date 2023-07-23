বাংলা
Sunday, July 23, 2023
National

President for social movement against corruption

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today urged all concerned irrespective of opinions and party affiliation to wage a social movement against corruption.

“It is quite impossible for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) alone to combat corruption… Cooperation of all is a must to combat corruption,” he said as the newly appointed ACC Commissioner (Investigation) Mosammat Asia Khatun paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban here today.

Corruption is a key barrier to development, the President said, adding that all-out efforts from all corners of the society must be continued to prevent corruption and gear up development activities.

The Head of the State called upon all to create awareness campaign against corrupt practices from their respective families.

During the meeting, the ACC commissioner sought the President’s guidance and cooperation in discharging her duties, President’s Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.

The President, also was a former ACC commissioner, assured her of providing all-out supports in the overall activities of the ACC.

Secretaries concerned to the Bangabhaban were present there.

