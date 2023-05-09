President for university curriculum keeping pace with changing world

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today asked the university authorities to formulate academic curriculum keeping pace with the changing world.

“Promote job-oriented education in the educational institutions . . . so that the students can get employment opportunities immediately after attaining their degrees,” the President told the academics who met him at two subsequent ceremonies at Bangabhaban here this noon.

Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University (JKKNIU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. Soumitra Shekhar Dey and BRAC University (BracU) Acting VC Prof Dr Syed Mahfuzul Aziz separately paid courtesy call on the President.

“During the meetings, the VCs apprised the President of the overall academic and development activities of their respective universities,” President’s press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS after the meetings.

The President, also the Chancellor of the universities, during a meeting with the JKKNIU VC directed the authorities concerned to formulate academic curriculum in the educational institutions coping with the changing modern world.

The Head of State put emphasis on increasing research activities in the universities to ensure quality higher education.

Earlier, President Shahabuddin in a meeting with the acting VC of the BracU University stressed on the job-oriented education so that students can get jobs after completing their degrees.

The University Chancellor called upon the university authorities to increase innovative activities in educational institutions across the country.

“And the special care is must to ensure a sustainable innovations for the country,” the President added.

Secretaries concerned of the President’s office were present there..