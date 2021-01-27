President gives assent to 3 bills

Photo: File Photo

President Abdul Hamid has given his assent to three bills adopted in the eleventh session and first session in 2021 of the11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS).

According to an official handout issued today, the President gave the assent to those three bills yesterday (Monday).

The bills are- Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Bangladesh Vocational Education Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the hand out said.