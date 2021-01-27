Home / National / Details

President gives assent to 3 bills

26 January 2021, 7:43:20

Photo: File Photo

President Abdul Hamid has given his assent to three bills adopted in the eleventh session and first session in 2021 of the11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS).

According to an official handout issued today, the President gave the assent to those three bills yesterday (Monday).

The bills are- Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Bangladesh Vocational Education Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the hand out said.

Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.

Comments:

Latest from National

All news from National
BD24Live.com © 2021 - Developed by | EMPERORSOFT

Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: info@bd24live.com
Phone: 02-58157744

District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: office.bd24live@gmail.com

GO TOP
About Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Advertise with us Contact Us Cookies Archive