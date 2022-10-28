President leaves Dhaka for Germany, UK for checkup tomorrow

President M Abdul Hamid is set to leave Dhaka early tomorrow (Saturday) for a 16-day visit to Germany and the United Kingdom (UK) for health checkup and treatment of eyes.

“A VVIP aircraft of Qatar Airways, carrying the President along with his wife Rasheda Khanam, will leave the Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport in Dhaka at about 03:20 am (BST) tomorrow,” President’s press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS today.

President Hamid is scheduled to undergo a health checkup in a hospital in Germany and an eye hospital in London.

“The head of the state is expected to return home on November 13,” the press secretary added.

About 78-year-old President Hamid has been suffering from Glaucoma for a long.

He used to have his health checkup in Germany and London while serving as the Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament).