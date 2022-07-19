President mourns death of noted writer Hasan Azizul Haque
Photo: File Photo
President M Abdul Hamid today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of noted writer, teacher, columnist and intellectual Prof Hasan Azizul Haque. In a condolence message, the president said the death of Haque, an Ekushey Padak and Independence Award winning writer, was an irreparable loss to the literary arena of the country.
“His contribution to the literature and cultural development of the country will always be remembered,” he added. The president prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.
