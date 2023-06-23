বাংলা
Friday, June 23, 2023
National

President off to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj

written by Salauddin 3 views 1 minutes read

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today left Dhaka for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on a 10-day visit to perform the holy Hajj as the Royal guest of the Saudi government.

A VVIP aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines (Flight No: BG 331), carrying the President along with his spouse Dr Rebecca Sultana and entourage members left the Hazrat Shahjalal (R) Internal Airport (HISA) at 2.30 pm.

Apart from president’s family members, Prime Minister’s Private and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, Bangabhaban Secretaries and important senior officials concerned are accompanying the President during his visit to KSA.

On his arrival at Jeddah airport at about 6:30 pm (Bangladesh Time), Mohammed Shahabuddin will be received by Deputy Governor of Makkah Region Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Bangladesh ambassador to KSA Dr. Mohammad Javed Patwary and embassy officials.

According to the schedule, the Head of the State will reside at Al Safa Royal Palace in Makkah.

After performing all Hajj procedures, President Shahabuddin will move to Madinah for visiting (Ziyarah) the Mazar of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) on July 1.

Wrapping up his 10-day visit to the KSA for performing Hajj and Ziarat, the President is scheduled to leave the Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, Madinah, for Dhaka on July 2 by a VVIP aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines (Flight No: BG 338).

