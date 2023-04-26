President pays homage to Bangabandhu, war heroes, language martyrs

President Mohammed Sahabuddin today paid glowing tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Liberation War martyrs and Language Movement heroes respectively at Dhanmondi, Savar and Central Shaheed Minar.

The Head of the State, who took oath yesterday as the 22nd President, paid rich tributes by placing wreaths as part of the ceremony.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented the state salutes there while the bugles played the last post.

Sahabuddin, a valiant Freedom Fighter and veteran politician, also stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War.

The President paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 here.

After placing the wreath, the head of the state stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the country’s founding father.

The President also visited the Bangabandhu museum and watched a holographic video there. He also signed the visitors’ book there.

Later, President Sahabuddin paid his rich tribute to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar.

He stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the Language heroes who embraced martyrdom for the sake of their mother tongue, Bangla.

Earlier, Mohammed Sahabuddin paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Mausoleum in Savar on the outskirts of the capital this morning.

He placed the wreaths at the altar of the National Mausoleum around 11:40am.

The country was liberated from the clutches of Pakistani occupation forces on December 16, 1971 after a nine-month long struggle.

The President also signed the visitors’ book kept there.