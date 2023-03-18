President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman here on his 103rd birth anniversary and the National Children’s Day-2023.

The President and the Prime Minister in person paid their homage by placing wreaths at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj at about 10:30 am.

President Hamid first laid a wreath at Bangabandhu’s mazar followed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

After placing the wreaths, they stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Father of the Nation.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force gave an honour guard on the occasion.

Flanked by senior leaders of her party, Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League president, placed another wreath at the mazar of Bangabandhu on behalf of the party.

President’s wife Rashida Khanam along with her son Rejwan Ahammad Taufiq, MP, and the Prime Minister along with her family members also separately paid rich tributes to Bangabandhu by pacing floral wreaths.

Abdul Hamid and Sheikh Hasina offered Fateha and joined a munajat seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu as well as other martyrs of the August 15 carnage.

Cabinet members, PM’s advisers, parliament members and senior leaders of Bangladesh Awami League were present.

The President also signed the visitor’s book kept on the mausoleum premises.

On his arrival on the mausoleum premises, President Abdul Hamid was received by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Premier earlier reached Tungipara at 10 in the morning by road. She started journey for Tungipara after placing wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Dhanmondi Road No 32 in the capital.

The birthday of Bangabandhu is being observed across the country as the National Children’s Day for many years.

On this day in 1920, Bangabandhu, the vivacious leader of the Bangali nation, the architect of independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bangalee of all times, came off in a respected Muslim family at Tungipara village of Gopalganj sub-division, now district.