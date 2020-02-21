President, PM pay homage to Language Heroes

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have paid their rich tributes to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement on the occasion of Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day.

They paid the homage by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar here at one minute past midnight tonight.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived at the Shaheed Minar six minutes before the clock struck 12 midnight, while President Abdul Hamid reached the Central Shaheed Minar three minutes before the zero hour.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina proceeded to the altar of the Central Shaheed Minar together in slow pace as the immortal song on Amar Ekushey–“Amar Bhaiyer Rakte Rangano Ekushey February”– was playing.

The President was the first to lay the wreath at the Central Shaheed Minar. Just after the President, the Prime Minister placed the wreath at the Shaheed Minar.

They stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the Language Heroes.

Ministers, advisers to the Prime Minister, parliament members, chiefs of three armed forces, senior Awami League leaders, freedom fighters, foreign diplomats, high civil and military officials were present on the occasion.

Flanked by cabinet members and senior leaders of the party, Sheikh Hasina, also the President of Bangladesh Awami League, later placed another wreath at the Shaheed Minar on behalf of the party.

Later, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Deputy Speaker Fazley Rabbi Mia placed wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar.

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Begum Raushan Ershad also placed a wreath at the Shaheed Minar.

Later, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sayeed Khokan and Panel Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation Jamal Mostafa, the chiefs of three armed services, the inspector general of police, the ambassadors and high commissioners of different countries and the heads of international organisations placed wreaths at the Shaheed Minar.

On arrival at the Shaheed Minar, the President was received by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman.