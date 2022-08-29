President receives credentials from ambassadors of Iran, Brazil

President M Abdul Hamid today received credentials from the ambassadors of Iran and Brazil to Bangladesh in two subsequent ceremonies after they were ceremonially welcomed at Bangabhaban here.

The resident ambassadors are: Mansour Chavoshi of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Paulo Fernando Dias Feres of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

Receiving their credentials, the President appreciated Bangladesh’s ties with the two countries and urged them to play an important role as envoys particularly to enhance trade and economic relations for the mutual benefits of the two countries, President’s press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.

The bilateral relations with the countries will be expanded further during their respective assignments here, the President hoped.

Immediately after submitting his Letter of credentials, the Iranian envoy held a brief meeting with the President where he expressed hope that the bilateral ties with the countries will be further expanded during their respective duties here.

Mentioning the excellent relations between Iran and Bangladesh in various fields, the President said, Bangladesh and Iran have many similarities in culture and history.

The President thanked Iran for its strong support to the United Nations and OIC over the Rohingya issue.

Later, in a meeting with the ambassador of Brazil, the largest country in Latin America, the President said the commercial relations between the two countries are gradually increasing.

Abdul Hamid emphasized the importance of visit-exchange between the businessmen and investors of the two countries to strengthen the relationship further in days to come.

He said Bangladesh produces many world-class products, including medicines, which Brazil can import.

The head of the state also urged investors of Brazil to invest in Bangladesh.

The President expressed hope that the relations between the two countries will reach new height during his tenure.

President Hamid assured the ambassadors of full cooperation in carrying out their duties in Bangladesh to strengthen Bangladesh’s relations with the countries.

Secretaries concerned and high officials to the President were present.

Earlier, on their arrival at Bangabhaban, a contingent of the horse-mounted President Guard Regiment (PGR) offered the envoys guards of honour as part of the ceremony.

The national anthems of the respective countries were also played by the army band and the ambassadors made a round of inspection of the guards of honour.