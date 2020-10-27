President returns home tomorrow morning

Photo: File Photo

President M Abdul Hamid returns home tomorrow morning after completing his health check-up at a hospital in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“A special VVIP aircraft (BG-148) of Bangladesh Biman Airlines Limited, carrying the President and his entourage members, is expected to land at Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport here at about 07:30 am,” President’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad told BSS today.

Earlier, the head of the state left here for Dubai on October 14 evening for health check-up and treatment of eyes.

President’s spouse Rashida Khanam and secretaries concerned to the Bangabhaban are accompanying Abdul Hamid during his overseas treatment.

The President was scheduled to return home on October 22 but he had to spend four more days in Dubai till October 26 on the advice of his foreign physicians, the DPS added.

The 76-year-old President Hamid has been suffering from Glaucoma since long. He used to have his regular health check-up in London while he was the Speaker in the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament).

But due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is not possible to do it timely.