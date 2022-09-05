President seeks New Zealand’s investment in livestock sector

President M Abdul Hamid today urged the investors of New Zealand, the country of Oceania, to come forward to invest in the livestock sector in Bangladesh.

He made the urge as he received the credentials of New Zealand’s new non-resident High Commissioner to Bangladesh David Gregory Pine at Bangabhaban here this evening.

Noting that Bangladesh produces various types of world-class products, including sea-ships, readymade garments (RMG), medicine and ceramics, the President said New Zealand can import these products.

During the meeting, the President said New Zealand was the first country to recognize Bangladesh after 1971’s independence, President Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.

He told the high commissioner that the relationship between Bangladesh and New Zealand is very good and this relationship is gradually expanding in many ways.

The head of the state thanked the New Zealand for providing duty free access to Bangladeshi products through which the existing bilateral trade and investment ties are expanding day by day.

President Hamid assured the envoy of providing all-out cooperation in discharging his duty here in cementing further Bangladesh relations with the two states.

Secretaries concerned and high officials to the President were present.

Earlier on his arrival at Bangabhaban, a contingent of the horse-mounted President Guard Regiment (PGR) offered the envoy guard of honour as part of ceremony.

The national anthems of the respective countries were also played by the army band and the ambassadors made a round of inspection of the guard of honour.