President to visit Tungipara tomorrow via Padma Bridge

President M Abdul Hamid will visit Tungipara tomorrow to pay rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his mausoleum by road crossing the Padma Bridge.

The Tungipara visit would be his first, crossing Padma Bridge since its inauguration.

The Head of State will offer fateha and join a munajat (prayers) there, seeking eternal peace of departed souls of the Father of the Nation and other martyrs of August 15, 1975 carnage, President’s press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.

Accompanied by his family members and some senior officials of the Bangabhaban, President Hamid is scheduled to start for Tungipara by motorcade from Bangabhaban at 2.45pm, according to tour programme.

On his arrival at Tungipara of Gopalganj district, local dignitaries and senior officials of the administration will receive the President.

After the ziarat, Abdul Hamid will sign the ‘Visitors’ Book’.

Later, the President will visit a six-lane under construction Kalna Bridge over the Madhumati River connecting Gopalganj and Narail districts.

Subsequently, President Hamid will offer doa at the grave of late Elias Ahmed Chowdhury, father of chief whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton, at Shibchar in Madaripur district. He will also visit the late Elias Ahmed Chowdhury College and Mosque.

The President is likely to return to Dhaka by 9pm.