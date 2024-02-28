বাংলা
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
National

President urges PSC to ensure transparency, accountability in every work

by Mir Shakil
by Mir Shakil

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today asked the Public Service Commission (PSC) to ensure transparency and accountability in every work.

He came up with the suggestion as a PSC delegation led by its Chairman Md Sohrab Hossain submitted the ‘Annual Report 2023’ to the President at Bangabhaban here today.

Later, President’s Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin briefed the journalists.

During the meeting, the PSC chairman informed the President about various aspects of the report and the overall activities of the Commission.

The Head of State said the PSC should conduct all activities so that the country’s talented youth can enter the public service through proving their talent and ability.

The President put emphasis on taking effective steps, including increasing the use of technology, to reduce the complexity and time frame of the recruitment process.

He suggested the PSC authorities to use the information technology (IT) in the recruitment process.

President Shahabuddin said, in the PSC selection process, patriotism, honesty, devotion and the spirit of Liberation War of the job-seekers should give utmost importance.

Expressing satisfaction over the functioning of the PSC, the President hoped that the PSC would be more dynamic in days to come and be able to reduce the time of the recruitment process.

The secretaries concerned to the President office were present there.

