President urges UAE to recruit more manpower from Bangladesh

President M Abdul Hamid today urged the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to recruit more skilled and semi-skilled manpower as well as professionalsfrom Bangladesh in various sectors.

The President came up with the call as the newly appointed UAE resident Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdulla Ali Abdulla Khaseif Al Hmoudi presented his credentials to the head of the state at Bangabhaban here this afternoon.

Later, President’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin briefed the BSS about the meeting.

During the meeting, Hamid congratulated the UAE leadership for successfully hosting the global mega event “Dubai Expo 2020” despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hamid thanked the UAE government for providing employment opportunities to around seven lakh Bangladeshi expatriates there.

The UAE is making an important contribution to the development of Bangladesh, he mentioned.

Noting that Bangladesh produces international-standard products, especially ready-made garments (RMG), ceramics, pharmaceuticals, leather goods, jute products, frozen fish, electronic products, furniture, plastic products and construction materials, the President said the UAE can import these quality products from Bangladesh.

Receiving the credential, the President mentioned Bangladesh’s excellent relationship with the UAE saying that Bangladesh attaches the highest importance to its relationship with the United Arab Emirates.

Referring to the excellent bilateral ties existing between the two countries, he expressed hope that these relations would be strengthened in the coming days.

The President assured the ambassador of providing all-out cooperation in doing assignments in Bangladesh.

Secretaries concerned and senior officials of Bangabhaban were present there.

Earlier, on his arrival at Bangabhaban, a contingent of the horse-mounted President Guard Regiment (PGR) offered the ambassador guards of honour.

The national anthems of the both countries were also played by the army band.

The ambassador made a round of inspection of the guards of honour.